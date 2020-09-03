New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- The research report provides a detailed insight into the Global Personal Air Vehicle Market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years and 2019 as the base year. The market size and value has been studied and estimated on the basis of application and major regions. The report is a comprehensive document covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 crisis on the growth and landscape of the Personal Air Vehicle industry. The pandemic has adversely affected the Personal Air Vehicle sector and has brought about a dynamic change in the international economic scenario and demand trends. The report provides a perspective on the current and emerging trends of the industry as well as provides a futuristic outlook about the growth of the Personal Air Vehicle market.



The Personal Air Vehicle research report is an investigative study containing important information such as value chain analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and an exhaustive overview of the competitive landscape of the Personal Air Vehicle sector. The study covers market analysis, application segments, and provides a detailed analysis of the market size, growth rate, and trends.



The study provides a comprehensive view of the Personal Air Vehicle industry based on market segmentation into product types, applications, and regions. The analysis provides present and future trends patterns. Regional segmentation of the Personal Air Vehicle sector includes North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



Global Personal Air Vehicle Report Scope:



Key Manufacturers of the Personal Air Vehicle Industry:



Terrafugia, Aeromobil, Aero, Kitty Hawk, Airbus S.E, Audi AG, Detroit Flying Cars



Personal Air Vehicle Market: Segmentation



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Roadable aircraft



Ultralight Helicopters



Light-Sport Aircraft



Ultralight trikes



Powered paragliders



Others



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Aviation Services



Personal Use



Others



Main Objectives of the Report:



Study and forecast of the market size of Personal Air Vehicle Industry



Analysis of global players along with SWOT analysis, market value, and global position of the players



Assessment of key regions of the world along with their market potential, advantage, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and risks



Identification of the significant trends and emerging trends of the Personal Air Vehicle industry



Analysis of the drivers and restraints and opportunities to identify growth segments



Strategic analysis of the growth trends of each market segment



Analysis of the competitive landscapes along with expansions, agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and other strategic business plans



Comprehensive profiling of the key players of the industry to provide a competitive edge to the reader



SWOT analysis, feasibility study, investment return analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the key players



Extensive study of key market segments including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics



Furthermore, the report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry to enable strategic decision making to accelerate the growth of the business. The report additionally presents a complete analysis of the current and future market scenario of the Personal Air Vehicle industry.



