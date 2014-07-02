Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 35.1% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The global PELS(Personal and Entry Level Storage) Market is expected to reach a value of USD 39.49 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 35.1% from 2013 to 2019. Increase in the end-user data due to growing use of internet is the major factor responsible for the growth of this market, globally.



Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in PELS market and accounted for a share of 42.5% in 2012. Growing awareness towards data backup and data storage and decrease in the average selling prices of data storage products have added to the growing demand for storage products.



Browse the full Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market Report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/personal-entry-level-storage.html



Among different product categories, hard disk drives (HDDs) held the largest share of 32.4% in 2012 followed by solid state drives (SSDs) in 2012. Continuous rise in the online content, increase in the HDD storage capacity and increase in social media and corporate information that needs to be stored are some important factors driving the demand for HDDs globally.



However, moderate life expectancy of HDDs (around 3-5 years) and decreasing prices of SSDs would limit the market for HDDs in upcoming years. Cloud based storage is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019 and reach a market size of USD 16.62 billion by 2019. A major reason for the growing popularity of cloud storage is that there is no requirement of storage hardware at user’s end, which reduces the overall cost for storing data.



NAS is the largest technology segment that held a share of around 27% in 2012 followed by DAS with 21% share in 2012. Demand for NAS is primarily driven by increase in the home and small business networks and growing demand for data backup and archiving. NAS technology reduces the requirement of separate storage hardware as single storage device is shared along the network with high storage capacity.



Media and entertainment is the largest end user industry for PELS which was valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period. Massive adoption of smartphones and tablet PCs has enabled generation and transmission of digital content and thus resulted in increased demand for storage architectures.



In terms of geographical regions, Asia Pacific represents largest market for PELS and is expected to reach USD 19.47 billion by 2019. Large number of entry level manufacturing and process industries in the region has resulted in exponential growth of data in turn creating demand for data storage devices. Huge HDD industry in the region due to the presence of leading HDD manufacturers namely Western Digital, Seagate, and Toshiba is equally supporting the growth of PELS market.



The global PELS market is dominated by EMC Corporation which held a share of 30% in 2012 followed by Hitachi Data Systems. Other important players in the global PELS market include IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, NetApp Inc, and others.



The global PELS market is segmented as below:

Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market



By product/service



Recordable discs

Flash drives

Hard disk drives (HDD)

Solid state drives (SSD)

Cloud storage



By technology



Serial attached SCSI (SAS)

Direct attached storage (DAS)

Network attached storage

Cloud storage technology

Others (IP based storage, fiber channel storage, so on)



End use application



Financial services

Media and entertainment

Healthcare and life sciences

Public sector

Others (communications, internet services, so on)



By geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



Browse the full Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market Report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/personal-entry-level-storage.html



About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.



Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.



Contact



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Blog: http://tmrreports.wordpress.com/