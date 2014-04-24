Personal Best Launches Executive Leadership Coaching to Maximize Leadership Potential

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Management at the senior level is a complex and challenging role, requiring a strategic mind with long term vision and a tactical skill set to deal flexibly with the unexpected. Achieving outstanding results at such a level requires extraordinary capabilities that combine the intuitive with the disciplined. In order to get the best from a team, senior execs and business owners must first be getting the best from themselves, and Personal Best executive coaching now offer a course designed to help them do just that.



Personal Best has launched its new executive leadership coaching program, aimed at helping executives become more effective in leadership roles and feel confident taking active steps to drive the development of their businesses.



Personal Best is opening ten new spots on the program, which has been developed with the insights of a diverse group of business leaders and luminaries, including Sir Frank Williams of Williams F1, Sir Tom Farmer founder of Kwik Fit, Lord Harris Chairman of Carpetright, plus over two hundred entrepreneurs, leaders, political figures and sports people.



The package includes key business development strategies from high growth companies including silver bullet business growth secrets and joint venture marketing methods. What’s more, the course is offered on a pay on results basis, exclusively to owners, managers and senior executives.



A spokesperson for Personal Best explained, “Personal Best offers a pay on results package because we are one hundred percent confident that the content of our courses, honed from information generated by some of business, sports and politics’ biggest names, can and will create extraordinary results for all who undertake it. Because we are committed to excellence in our delivery and because of the intensity of the course, we are only able to make ten spots available on this exclusive course, so those committed to driving forward the future of themselves and their business should sign up now.”



About Personal Best

Personal Best is committed to giving individuals and organisations access to world class thinking in the field of personal and business performance. Personal Best is a business coaching and management consultancy that has combined the best knowledge from around the world by developing insights from business leaders across industries. Personal Best delivers resources that assist in increasing personal performance and effectiveness of businesses and the people in them. For more information please visit: http://www.personalbest.co.uk/