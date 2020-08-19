Personal Branding Expert Shares Advice

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- Lorraine Beaman, host of Career Central, broadcast on VoiceAmerica Business Channel, will interview Susan Chritton, international personal branding expert and author of "Personal Branding for Dummies" on August 31.



Job seekers use personal branding to differentiate themselves from the competition, advance their careers, and increase their circle of influence on social media and in job search documents. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is famously quoted as saying, "Your brand is what people say about you when you're not in the room."



A national survey conducted on behalf of CareerBuilder by The Harris Poll between April 4 and May 1, 2018 found seventy percent of employers use social networking sites to research job candidates (on par with 2017), while seven percent planned to start.



Career Central is broadcast live every Monday at 11 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Each week, host Lorraine Beaman interviews professionals about real-world strategies listeners can use to develop and advance their careers.



