Personal Branding & Solopreneur Magazine Launch

Laurel, ML -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Personal Branding is the next big thing for people who are trying to develop their career or build their own business. In a competitive job market and a tough economy, personal branding helps people to stand out from the crowd.



Now marketing consultants Qwyqr have launched 'Personal Branding & Solopreneur', a curated online magazine that features the best tips and advice from around the web for people who want to promote 'Brand You'.



Leo Day, personal branding author and the founder of Qwyqr, says that PB&S will be a useful resource for anybody who is trying to find a new job or new customers. "There's a lot of great ideas and sound advice out there on the Internet. Now our magazine brings the 'best of the best' into one convenient page. Instead of people spending hours browsing the Internet for marketing tips, we've already done the hard work for personal branders and solopreneurs."



Qwyqr have also created a free weekly newsletter that delivers a news digest every Saturday morning. Leo Day says: “Job seekers, affiliates, authors and the owners of small businesses often use the weekend to think about the next step for their venture. Our newsletter digest arrives early every Saturday morning so readers can get some great ideas to kickstart their planning time.”



The magazine is online at:

http://www.solopreneur.qwyqr.com



Registration for the free weekly newsletter is at:

http://www.qwyqr.com



Contact for more information:

Leo Day

Founder

Qwyqr Marketing

leo@qwyqr.com

Tel: 828 490 4446