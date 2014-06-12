Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Personal Care Appliances in Malaysia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Heightened exposure to international beauty and grooming trends through the internet and other media continued to raise consumers? image consciousness in 2013. Improved disposable incomes of consumers over the end review period also increased their willingness to invest in personal care appliances, particularly hair care appliances to ease their grooming process. This thus contributed to the positive current value performance of personal care appliances in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Philips Malaysia witnessed the strongest increase in volume share to retain its lead in personal care appliances with 32% volume share during 2013. Present in body shavers and hair care appliances, the player?s relentless innovation efforts were key to driving its leadership over the review period.
Industry Prospects
Personal care appliances is expected to clock positive constant value performance over the forecast period, though at a slower rate than the review period. Increase in consumer awareness of international beauty and grooming trends will continue to be the key driver for personal care appliances. Rising sophistication and disposable incomes of consumers will drive their willingness to explore various personal care appliances that will in turn support the category?s performance between 2013 and 2018.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Personal Care Appliances industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Personal Care Appliances industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Personal Care Appliances in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Personal Care Appliances in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- What is the share for hair care appliances?
- Is an increased focus on health and beauty driving electric tooth brush sales?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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