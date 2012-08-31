Personal Care Appliances in South Africa - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Personal Care Appliances in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Hairstyle trends amongst the black African population pushed sales of hair care appliances, with curling irons and hairdryers showing increased demand. The hair care appliances category witnessed volume growth of 8% in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Personal Care Appliances in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Shavers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Care in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Personal Care Appliances in South Korea
- Personal Care in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Baby Care in South Africa
- Skin Care in South Africa
- Personal Care in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Hair Care in South Africa
- Personal Hygiene - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Sun Care in South Africa
- Oral Care in South Africa