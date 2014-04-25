Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Personal Care Appliances in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- In an increasingly appearance-conscious world, South African consumers, despite facing tough economic conditions, have not dampened their spend on personal care appliances. Many females consider products within the category as an essential part of daily grooming and therefore continue to demand product offerings within the category.
Euromonitor International's Personal Care Appliances in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Shavers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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