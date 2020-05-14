Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- The Europe personal care appliances market is developing rapidly owing to the availability of a wide product variety and strong presence of several manufacturers. High awareness of European citizens about the product benefits and focus on maintaining body health are supporting the industry expansion prospects. Additionally, European consumers are focusing on oral health due to the increasing mouth diseases and teeth problems in the old & middle-aged population, leading to the demand for oral care electronics. To cater to the increasing demand, oral care & hair appliance companies are launching highly efficient products in Europe.



Personal Care Appliances Market is expected to exceed USD 30 billion by 2025. The growing popularity of beauty enhancing & personal health products due to increased consumer awareness is driving the industry growth. The body & hair care electronics are witnessing high demand among youngsters owing to the focus on personality & body grooming aspects. Moreover, the trend of keeping and maintaining male beard influenced by models and movie stars is adding up to the demand for male shavers & trimmers across the globe. The high availability for a variety of styling and body care options at varied price ranges for all age groups is developing the industry at a rapid pace.



The trend of continuously changing hairstyles and transforming the looks in young & middle-aged customers is supporting the demand for personal care appliances market. Hair stylers and dryers allow users to change & set their hair styles in less time as compared to conventional nonelectric solutions. Low cost and time-saving benefits associated with these products are creating their demand globally. Additionally, the emergence of several chemical-free and non-damaging hairdryers & straighteners by several manufacturers is gaining high consumer attention. Hair damages caused by laser, chemical-based, and permanent styling solutions will compel consumers to use high-quality hair care appliances, further driving the industry growth.



In the personal care appliances market, online sales channels including e-commerce and the company online stores are witnessing a high growth across the globe. The demand from these channels is attributed to the availability of a wide range of offerings at low prices. The e-commerce websites offer several discounts and payment offers, which are majorly gaining consumer attention in Asian countries. Price-sensitive customers in Asia are moving toward online purchases to make huge savings and gain convenient delivery, further driving the personal care electronics market.



Major companies in the personal care appliances market are: Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brands, Procter & Gamble Company, Havells India Limited, Colgate Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation, and Wahl Clipper Corporation. The industry players are involved in developing technically advanced appliances including smartphones connectivity and intelligent power-saving features. For instance, in July 2019, Procter & Gamble's Oral-B brand, announced the development of its new Oral-B Genius X, which is an AI-based electric toothbrush. The product integrates technology for recognizing brushing styles and suggests oral health improvement techniques. The company will start shipping the product from September 2019.



