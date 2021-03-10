Personal Care Ingredients Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- Ever-changing consumer requirements along with rising purchasing power of consumers in developing economies are driving the global personal care ingredients market.



personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior.



Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.



The global Personal Care Ingredients market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.



Key market participants include Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hair Care

Make-up

Skin Care

Oral Care

Others



Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Emulsifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Emollients

Others



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Personal Care Ingredients market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Key regions covered in the report:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Valuable Market Insights:



The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Personal Care Ingredients market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.



