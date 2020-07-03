Personal Care Ingredients Market to Hit US$12 Bn by 2024 :Evonik, BASF, Akzo Nobel, Dow, Wacker Chemie, Ashland, Clariant, Lonza Group, Cargill, Solvay

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- The personal care ingredients market size to reach USD 12 billion by the year 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.4%. Added by Global Market Insights, Inc., the document consists of substantial information on the market scenario, industry strategies, evolving technologies, market competitors, growth opportunities, and market segmentation.



This trend is essentially being witnessed in the hair care application segment. Hair care product manufacturers are advertising their products to increase sales, which may in turn boost personal care ingredients market growth.



One of the major applications of surfactants is the innate creation of a semi-stable mixture of water and oil, or emulsions. Given water and oil don't mix well, emulsifiers are added to modify the surface tension between the oil and water, thereby producing a well-mixed and homogenous product with an even texture. Emulsions are the lotions and creams which provide fruitful lipid materials to the surface of the skin and hair.



Increasing purchase of personal care products worldwide is anticipated to boost the personal care ingredients market size over 2024. Personal care products have become a vital part of consumer's daily life. People across the globe have started to use haircare, skincare, and cosmetics products to enhance their aesthetic appearance.



The report delivers a detailed overview of the product landscape of the personal care ingredients market , categorized into Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emollients, Rheology Control Agents, Emulsifiers, Antimicrobials. All the information pertaining to the segment valuation, market share, growth rate, expansion trends, and performance over the forecast period has been given in the report.



The personal care ingredients market, as per recent report, is diversified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA and its analysis has been potentially addressed in the document. The report incorporates, in minute detail, a study on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.



