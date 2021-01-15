Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Rapid urbanization and busy lives have increased the need for care products that offer a plethora of benefits simultaneously such as anti-aging, moisturizing, UV protection, anti-oxidant effects, and cleansing, thereby driving the emergence of multifunctional personal care ingredients. Rising consumer preference for organic and water-based care products is driving market growth. The global Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%, during the projected timeline, according to Emergen Research.



Market Drivers



The market growth is primarily driven by consumers' growing attraction of personal care products for skin and hair. Ever-changing requirements and increasing disposable income are projected to add traction to market growth. Rising awareness about the environment, health, hygiene, and the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals is driving the demand for natural personal care products. Moreover, increasing investment by manufacturers to expand R&D activities for developing environment-friendly and sustainable personal care products are driving the market demand.



Key market participants include Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hair Care

Make-up

Skin Care

Oral Care

Others



Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Emulsifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Emollients

Others



Regional Analysis



In 2019, Europe accounted for the industry's largest share owing to the region having the world's largest cosmetics industry. The region is forecasted to retain its leading position due to the increasing interest of consumers in natural personal care products and the growing awareness regarding the side effects of synthetic chemicals. Rising levels of disposable income and the enhanced lifestyle of consumers, coupled with the augmenting interest of cosmetic companies to replace synthetic ingredients with natural elements in the region are further adding to the regional growth.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Personal Care Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for enhanced quality personal care ingredients



4.2.2.2. Rising Purchasing power of the consumers



4.2.2.3. Shifting of consumer preference towards organic personal care products



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent government regulations regarding product approval



4.2.3.2. High cost of the organic personal care products



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Personal Care Ingredients Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Hair Care



5.1.2. Make-up



5.1.3. Skin Care



5.1.4. Oral Care



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Personal Care Ingredients Market By Ingredient type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Ingredient type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Emulsifiers



6.1.2. Conditioning Polymers



6.1.3. Surfactants



6.1.4. Rheology Modifiers



6.1.5. Emollients



6.1.6. Others



To be Continued...!

