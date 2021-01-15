Personal Care Ingredients Industry Growing at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend Increase in demand for natural ingredients
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Rapid urbanization and busy lives have increased the need for care products that offer a plethora of benefits simultaneously such as anti-aging, moisturizing, UV protection, anti-oxidant effects, and cleansing, thereby driving the emergence of multifunctional personal care ingredients. Rising consumer preference for organic and water-based care products is driving market growth. The global Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%, during the projected timeline, according to Emergen Research.
Market Drivers
The market growth is primarily driven by consumers' growing attraction of personal care products for skin and hair. Ever-changing requirements and increasing disposable income are projected to add traction to market growth. Rising awareness about the environment, health, hygiene, and the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals is driving the demand for natural personal care products. Moreover, increasing investment by manufacturers to expand R&D activities for developing environment-friendly and sustainable personal care products are driving the market demand.
Key market participants include Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hair Care
Make-up
Skin Care
Oral Care
Others
Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Emulsifiers
Conditioning Polymers
Surfactants
Rheology Modifiers
Emollients
Others
Regional Analysis
In 2019, Europe accounted for the industry's largest share owing to the region having the world's largest cosmetics industry. The region is forecasted to retain its leading position due to the increasing interest of consumers in natural personal care products and the growing awareness regarding the side effects of synthetic chemicals. Rising levels of disposable income and the enhanced lifestyle of consumers, coupled with the augmenting interest of cosmetic companies to replace synthetic ingredients with natural elements in the region are further adding to the regional growth.
