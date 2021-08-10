Personal Care Ingredients Market Worth $13.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2021 -- The report "Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Others), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025"The Personal Care Ingredients market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% from USD 11.4 billion in 2020.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251972200



The growth of the personal care ingredients market is primarily triggered by the changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries. Moreover, an increase in demand for multifunctional personal care ingredients is another factor driving the personal care ingredients market. The personal care industry is driven by various ingredients and chemicals. The market size of these ingredients is growing rapidly because of their various applications, not just in the personal care industry. This is boosting the personal care industry. Some of the major ingredients are surfactants, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and emollients.



Emollients is the largest ingredient type of personal care ingredients market.

The emollients segment accounted for the largest share of the global personal care ingredients market in terms of value in 2019. This is mainly because emollients contain various compounds with soothing and smoothening properties, which establish a protective barrier on the skin's surface. Everyday use of emollients can be effective in various skin-related problems, such as eczema, psoriasis, and ichthyosis. They are used in skincare products in various forms, such as gels, lotions, and emulsion creams. Petroleum jelly or mineral oil-based emollients are the most commonly used emollients.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=251972200



Skin care is estimated to be the largest application of the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.

The skin care segment is the largest application segment of personal care ingredients market. The growing aspiration to have younger skin among the aging population in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and the UK is expected to increase the demand for personal care ingredients in skin care applications during the forecast period.



Europe is estimated to be the largest market for personal care ingredients during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest market for personal care ingredients , followed by APAC and North America. This is owed to the higher price of personal care ingredients in Europe. Moreover, the inclination towards natural & organic personal care and easily biodegradable products is another factor which has led to higher price and its higher market size in terms of value (as these natural raw materials are to be imported from APAC as they are found in abundance in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia). The presence of major luxury personal care & cosmetic manufacturers in the region, such as L'Oréal (France), Beiersdorf (Germany), and Clarins (France), is another factor that is driving the demand for personal care products and thereby personal care ingredients. Moreover, the demand for luxury skin care products, cosmetics, and perfumes is on the rise in European countries. This has led to their increased production, thereby driving the demand for personal care ingredients.



The key market players profiled in the report include as BASF SE (Germany), Dow (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International Plc. (UK), Ashland (US), Solvay (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (North Holland), and Lonza (Switzerland), among others.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=251972200



Impact of COVID-19 on personal care ingredients market



The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the personal care industry, directly impacting the personal care ingredients market. The decline is mainly due to the lockdown imposed by countries to follow social distancing norms. The economic slowdown across the globe is also driving the disruption of the industry. The shutdown of manufacturing facilities has adversely impacted the personal care ingredients market. The pandemic has impacted consumer spending on buying essentials. It has also changed the consumer consumption pattern. This has created a gap between global demand and supply of personal care ingredients.



Reduction in discretionary expenses like fragrances, hair styling products, and make-up in the personal care market has significantly reduced as a consequence of COVID-19. Consumers are mainly spending on basic necessities such as hand wash, body wash, and lotions. The global lockdown has changed consumer spending and consumption pattern, impacting the various segments of the personal care industry.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com