Personal Care Packaging Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- The personal care packaging market is composed of three segments - plastic, glass and aluminum. Many consumers spend their time in evaluating the packaging and brand name of personal care products. They are highly attracted towards these products because of its packaging or brand name. The packaging of products differentiates the brand from other brands. This market has six main sectors - flexible tubes, plastic bottles, aerosol cans, glass containers, plastic jars and other metal and plastic containers.



Personal care packaging market has registered revenue of USD 6.6 billion with a CAGR of 6.05% in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 9 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 6.62%. Consumers are looking for hygienic and attractive packaging options. Demand has increased in the end user product market since consumers are spending more on personal care products.



Increasing demand in the personal care market, increasing consumer spend, increasing demand for new products in the market, stable economic conditions, robust growth in the gross domestic product rate and government subsidies are the factors that drive the growth and market demand of the personal care packaging market.



Some of the key players dominating the market are L’oreal, Estée Lauder, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Alberto-Culver, Henkel, Kao, Limited, LVMH, Kanebo, Coty, Yves Rocher, Mary Kay, Kosé, Alticor, HUL, Dabur India, Godrej consumer, Marico, Colgate, Godrej India, Emami, Gillette India, Procter and Gamble, Jyothy labs, Amar Remedies,



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years.



It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



