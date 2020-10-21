Personal Care Services Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Personal Care Services Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global personal care services market reached a value of nearly $344.3 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.79% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $344.3 billion$241.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -30.0%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 ad reach $396.6 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the global personal care services market, accounting for 33.5% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the personal care services market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.3% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.99% and 3.95% respectively.



The global personal care services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.45% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Weight Watchers International, Inc., Great Clips, Inc., Regis Corporation, Sport Clips, Inc. and Ratner Companies, L.C.



The global personal services market, of which the personal care services market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1039.3 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% and reach nearly $1,196.9 billion by 2023. The personal care services market was the largest segment in the global personal services market accounting for 33.1% of the total in 2019 and is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2023. The death care services market was the smallest segment of the global personal services market, accounting for 9.8% of the total and was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019.



By Type Of Service: Beauty Salons; Spas and Massage; Diet And Weight Reducing Centers; other Personal Care Services

By End User Location: On Premise; Off Premise

By Gender: Male; Female

By Age: Below15; 15-40; 40-65; Above 65



Companies Mentioned: Weight Watchers International, Inc.; Great Clips, Inc.; Regis Corporation; Sport Clips, Inc; Ratner Companies, L.C.



Countries: China, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, And South Africa



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time-series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Personal Care Services indicators comparison.



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Personal Care Services market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Personal Care Services market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Personal Care Services market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Personal Care Services market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Personal Care Services market.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Personal Care Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



