New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Personal Care Specialty Ingredients are ingredients specially used for personalized personal care products. They are specially designed on the basis of skin type, hair type, and various other issues and are prescribed to consumers on the basis of their special requirements on the basis of their problems.Personal Care Specialty ingredients have applications in hair care, skin care, make-up, and oral care. The market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



BASF SE, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inolex, Ashland, Inc., Naturex, Adina Cosmetic Ingredients, Cosmetic Ingredients (Pty) Ltd., Avenir Ingredients, Treatt



Market Drivers



The market growth is propelled by the rising awareness amongst consumers regardng the toxicity of the synthetic used, which are used in skin care products and toiletries, and it is the major reason for the region to propel the use of speciality ingredients in personal care products. The market growth is being driven by the increasing significance of specialized personal care products such as protection from UV rays, anti-aging, moisturizers, and cleansers for the skin for the nourished, soft, and glowing skin. Growing awareness about the useful effects such as nourishment, anti-aging, etc., of Personal Care Specialty ingredient products is driving the market growth.



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue share and is estimated to show considerable growth during the forecast period. The market is propelled in the region due to growing awareness and increasing focus of consumers on hair and skin care, which is boosting the growth of the market for Personal Care Specialty ingredients products due to increasing demand.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Personal Care Specialty Ingredients market on the basis of Ingredients Type, Product, End-use, and region:



Ingredients Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Glycerols

Formaldehyde

Isopropyls

Dimethicone

Alcohols

Titanium Dioxide

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Active

Inactive



End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-Up

Oral Care

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The growing demand for multifunctional personal care products



4.2.2.2. The increasing awareness about association between personal care, hygiene and health in developing regions



4.2.2.3. The growing purchasing power in developing regions



4.2.2.4. The COVID-19 pandemic



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The growing popularity of natural ingredients



4.2.3.2. The strict government regulations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued….



