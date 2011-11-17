Personal Cash Advance Anticipates Busy Holiday Season

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2011 -- PersonalCashAdvance.com, a leading website for cash advance loans and information, announced today that both its visitor traffic and number of payday loan requests has jumped significantly as Black Friday nears. Both metrics saw double-digit increases as Thanksgiving week begins.



Black Friday has recently been the busiest shopping day of the year, with many retailers advertising early openings and so-called “doorbuster” deals to attract customers. Personal Cash Advance typically sees an uptick in payday loan requests around the Christmas season, but this increase seems to have hit earlier this year, according to the report.



“The typical American family has quite an expensive week once Thanksgiving rolls around. Many are cooking more elaborate meals for family members and friends, traveling, and/or entertaining guests, and those expenses add up. On top of all that, Black Friday marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and as a result, more and more consumers are turning to cash advances for the extra funds they need,” said Neil Cutting, spokesman for Personal Cash Advance.



Personal Cash Advance has posted a reminder on its site urging borrowers to request and receive their funds as early in the week as possible, since lenders cannot process requests on the Thanksgiving holiday. The earlier in the week the loan is requested, the higher the chances the consumer will receive the money in time for the holiday.



“The holidays are a wonderful time but also a stressful one for most Americans. Personal Cash Advance wants to ease some of the financial stress that comes with the holiday season by providing convenient and quick cash loans to qualified borrowers,” said Melissa Waters, PR rep for PersonalCashAdvance.com.