Personal Chef in Boston - At Last, Personal Chef Prepares Sushi Right at Your Home

Offer Sushi provides an experience sushi personal chef in Boston to create delicious sushi meals for the home. Offer Sushi is a unique Boston sushi catering service that has provides top quality service for over five years. Thousands of people have experienced the unique sushi catering style that Offer Sushi provides.



The personal sushi chef in Boston Ryan Pellumbi has run Offer Sushi since its inception over five years ago. From humble beginnings, Offer Sushi now enjoys a sterling reputation for providing excellent sushi meals and unique catering services. Chef Ryan has created for Offer Sushi a simple goal, to provide the best sushi and to bring those secrets to homes of Boston residents.



One of the more celebrated services that Offer Sushi provides is teaching the art of sushi creation to those who want to learn. Chef Ryan and crew will offer to teach their secrets of making great sushi to those who invite them into their home. This provides a unique experience for Boston area residents who get to learn all the professional secrets, using the right ingredients and the proper techniques of creating sushi. While Offersushi provides standard catering services to feed a small party to large corporate events, the teaching of how to make proper sushi is one of the more popular services that Chef Ryan provides.



“Working with food especially with sushi has always been my dream, creating delicious rolls right on their kitchen and taking care of my clients is my passion.”, said Chef Ryan.



Offer Sushi provides catering services to all areas of Boston, including the outlying suburbs as well. The personal touch is what Chef Ryan prides his business to deliver on each and every catering service. The dedicated staff, rich ingredients and expert preparation is part of the Offer Sushi mantra for providing the best sushi in Boston



In addition to his five years of running Offer Sushi, Chef Ryan Pellumbi has also worked for the previous seven years in different seafood restaurants as a sushi chef. The variety of experiences and ability to learn from the best has helped to craft Chef Ryan’s unique take on creating sushi treats. Many of Offer Sushi’s most delicious creations combine the traditional Japanese method and local ingredients which make for unique, excellent sushi that cannot be found anywhere else. There are a number of special sushi treats that Offer Sushi provides on its menu for their catering services. Also, for residents who want to learn how to make sushi they can be provided samples of these unique creations by the hand of Chef Ryan.



Offer Sushi has provided many residents and businesses with catering services including many country clubs such as Pine Brook, Wallaston Golf Club and Nashawtuc Country Club. Chef Ryan has provide catering services to many Boston businesses, private events, tournaments, bar and bat mitzvahs, holiday parties and many other types of functions. For businesses and individuals who want to schedule Offer Sushi for their events, it is best to do so at the earliest convenience.



For more information about the services of Chef Ryan and what Offer Sushi provides, please go to the Offersushi.com website. There you will find pertinent information about how to order sushi catering and bringing sushi classes to your home.



Company: Offersushi

Contact: Chef Ryan

Phone: 508-450-9063

Address: 60 Pleasant St

Boston, Massachusetts 02110

Email: ryan@offersushi.com

Website: www.offersushi.com