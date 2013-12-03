Personal Chef Sandra Mannaravalappil Looks to Raise 15,000 via Indiegogo to Set Up Her Storefront Kitchen to Unite Families and Enhance the Quality of Life

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Sandra Mannaravalappil, known as The South Charlotte Chef, a personal chef in Charlotte NC, grew up in a family where food and family were the things treasured the most. She was in the auto industry and then real estate for 40 years, but her true passion was cooking. She was always the person who cooked during the holiday, baked the cake and fed the sick. Sandra grew up cooking Italian. Then she married an Indian and added that to her collection. Now, she cooks almost every cuisine. She also loves teaching little ones to love Thai or get excited for tuna tacos or even Brussels sprouts.



Sandra’s true passion, powered by her cooking, is to unite families making it possible for them to sit down and enjoy a meal together allowing family members to forge bonds and create life-long memories free from the distractions of first prepping, then cooking, then cleaning up after a tasty, nutritious meal.



Sandra wishes to expand her business to enhance the lives of as many people as possible through her healthy cooking but is restrained by a lack of manpower. Three years ago met a local baker at a fundraiser for The Union County Literacy Council. Sandra feels that they are the perfect match to share a store front. However, meeting the health code in North Carolina is a very expensive affair. It is essential to have a well equipped kitchen to make this a possibility. To get this kitchen up and running, the approximate expense is around $25,000, plus start up and rental fees.



Most of the funds raised through this campaign will go towards the kitchen up fit which would cover a very expensive ventilation system. Sandra also needs specific sinks, refrigeration units, a commercial range, display cases, oven and installation to deliver the finest food she can.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal of $15,000. Funding duration: November 22, 2013 - January 21, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1dzCMdJ