Personal Cloud Market See Huge Growth, Size, Share, Statistics, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2027

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- The global Personal Cloud Market size is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2022 to USD 50.8 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Personal cloud is a cloud storage platform that allows customers to access, synchronize, and share data stored in the cloud and across devices. Personal cloud services provide improved data storage, accessibility, and sharing, as well as enhanced security features.



They have raised the bar for individuals to use cloud computing services by providing a better user experience and ease of use. The personal cloud market is gaining popularity across industries as there is a rise in the number of devices, which has increased the demand for high bandwidth applications with the growing use of internet services.



Some of the major players in the personal cloud market are Alphabet Inc, (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), Dropbox, Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Box(US), Seagate Technology LLC (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (US), Egnyte, Inc. (US), Buffalo Inc. and Melco Holdings Inc. (Japan), Funambol, Inc. (US), j2 Global, Inc. (US), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), ElephantDrive Inc. (US), ownCloud(Germany), Cloudike(US), SpiderOak Inc. (US), pCloud AG (Switzerland), Tresorit, and ASUS Cloud Corporation (Switzerland), Internxt Inc. (Spain), IceDrive, Sync.com(Canada), iDrive Inc. (US), MiMedia Inc. (US), Dracoon(Germany), and OpenDrive Inc. (US).



Microsoft is a multinational technology corporation that manufactures computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. The Microsoft Windows operating system line, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers are among its most well-known software products. The Xbox video game consoles and the Microsoft Surface lineup of touchscreen personal computers are its flagship hardware products. Microsoft has a stake in various verticals, which include Azure, Appsource, automotive, government, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and retail.



Apple is a multinational technology company that specializes in consumer electronics, software, and online services. It is the most valuable company in the world, the fourth-largest personal computer vendor in terms of unit sales, and the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Along with Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft, it is one of the Big Five American information technology companies.



Apple has various products, such as Macintosh, iPhone, iPad, wearables, and services. Apple has an intelligent software assistant named Siri, which has cloud synchronized data with iCloud. As cloud storage solutions are becoming increasingly popular, Apple is introducing deep learning scans for facial data in photos on the user's local device, before uploading the content to Apple's iCloud storage system.



