Personal Cloud Market Worth $43.5 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of $6.6 Billion

- 70 market data Tables

- 73 Figures

- 176 pages and in-depth Table of Content on Personal Cloud Market



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global personal cloud market by types of revenues, deployment models and types of hosting.



- The types of revenues segment comprises of direct revenues and indirect revenues.

- Whilst deployment models consists of Individual, Small business and Medium business segments.

- The types of hosting segment consist of Provider hosting and user hosting.



All these segments are further bifurcated by geographies. Geographies covered include North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan (Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (LA).



The major forces driving the market are factors such as Data Generation & Access, Disaster Recovery & Contingency Planning, Remote Access and BYOD & Mobile Workforce. At the same time, opportunities in Creating Awareness, Business Tie-ups with Electronic Device Manufacturers and Making Personal Cloud Appealing to Business Users will benefit the growth in this market.



Personal cloud has been in the market post since late 2000’s, but it has been creating buzz among users over the past couple of years. Personal cloud is expected to be the next big thing since the invention of personal computers. With companies such as Dropbox, Google, Microsoft, Apple etc jumping into foray, this market seems to grow big time in the upcoming years. With stakeholders busy in promotional activities which can be evident from offers given by these players based on freemium model, the Personal cloud market has started gathering steam off late. The companies have started offering Personal cloud services for free as well as with irresistible price tags the market has become even more competitive which in turn is good news to individual as well as business users.



The global Personal cloud market is estimated to grow from $6.6 billion in 2013 to $43.5 billion in 2018. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.61% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario individual users will continue to be largest market for Personal cloud services but small business users and medium business users are also set to adopt this service in the near future to a larger extent. In terms of geographies, North America continues to be the biggest market for Personal cloud solutions followed by Europe. However, over the next five years, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa will experience increased market traction once proper awareness is created.



About MarketsandMarkets



MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



