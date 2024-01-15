Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Personal Cooling Devices market to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Personal Cooling Devices Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Personal Cooling Devices market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.



This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Personal Cooling Devices market. The Personal Cooling Devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.46 Billion at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 5.89 Billion.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: Sony Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Evapolar (Russia), Embr Labs (United States), O2Cool LLC (United States), General Electric Company (United States), CoolOnTheGo (United States), Kuchofuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mistbox (United States), CoolingStyle (South Korea), North Aware (Canada), Techniche International (United Kingdom), Elenker (United States)



Definition:

The Personal Cooling Devices Market refers to the segment of the consumer electronics industry that focuses on producing and supplying devices designed to provide individuals with personal comfort and relief from heat by delivering cooling effects. These devices are typically portable and wearable, allowing users to regulate their body temperature in various environments, especially during hot weather conditions.



Market Trends:

Limited battery life has an impact on usage.

Adoption is hampered by high production costs.

Design constraints and environmental issues cause difficulties.



Market Drivers:

Demand is driven by climate change and heatwaves.

Raising awareness of health dangers increases interest.

Advances in portable cooling technology boost desirability.



Market Restraints:

Wearable technology and smart sensors improve utility.

Fashion-forward designs gain popularity.

Emphasis on sustainability and customisation expands.



The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Personal Cooling Devices market segments by Types: Wearable Fans, Cooling Towels, Misting Fans, Others



Detailed analysis of Personal Cooling Devices market segments by Applications: Outdoor Recreation and Sports, Workforce and Labor, Healthcare and Medical, Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report:

-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Personal Cooling Devices market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Personal Cooling Devices market.

-To showcase the development of the Personal Cooling Devices market in different parts of the world.

-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Personal Cooling Devices market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Personal Cooling Devices market.

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Personal Cooling Devices market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Global Personal Cooling Devices Market Breakdown by Type (Wearable Fans, Cooling Towels, Misting Fans, Others) by End-User (Outdoor Recreation and Sports, Workforce and Labor, Healthcare and Medical, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Key takeaways from the Personal Cooling Devices market report:

– Detailed consideration of Personal Cooling Devices market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.

– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the

– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Personal Cooling Devices market-leading players.

– Personal Cooling Devices market latest innovations and major procedures.

– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.

– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Personal Cooling Devices market for forthcoming years.



Major questions answered:

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Personal Cooling Devices near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Personal Cooling Devices market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

- How feasible is Personal Cooling Devices market for long-term investment?



