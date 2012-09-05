Personal Debt Relief Revamps Site and Loan-process, Launches No Credit Check and Short Term Loans

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Newyork based financial startup, Personal Debt Relief has revamped their online site and loan process. The company has also launched no credit check loans and short term loans to woo more customers. The revamped site also features access to other popular loans through their network of direct lenders.



With significant financial upturn in the market, Personal Debt Relief has now launched Debt relief loans to its customers with options of no collateral. The company expects at least a 40% increase in customer signup due to this move. The company has also announced loans to people with bad credit scores. This may sound like a throwback to the days of financial crisis but Mr. Jake Tyler, spokesperson of the company assures they are following Federal Reserve Bank guidelines. The company claims to offer best payday loans deals with respect to the competition in terms of interest and loan process.



As a first for the company, Mr. Tyler announced new plans by liaise exclusive deals from Direct Payday Lenders to people with limited income. Asked how this would benefit the customers, Mr. Tyler said "Direct payday lenders can provide the necessary funds to individuals in need of temporary cash. Their local operations help in getting swift cash and quick credit check. The short repayment and expected payment cycle also helps customers in improving their credit history."



The company intends to revolutionize the short term loan industry with their new plans for No Credit Check Loans. When asked about pre-requisites for this type of loan he quoted “Though easy to obtain, no credit check loans do have certain restrictions and requirements. Applicants should be employed and submit several paystubs as proof of consistent income and employment." And about the duration of the loan he said" The applicant for a consumer loan should normally be able to pay off the loan in two weeks to one month."



An independent financial study by University of Wisconsin has shown that people with low credit scores are likely to prefer Short Term Loans over other types of loans due to the simplicity of the application process and a greater chance of improving their credit scores. It was also observed in the study that the number of applications for payday loans and other short term loans increase by about 80%-90% during the holiday season." The timing of our launch would help us capture a fair share of market as by that time we expect to gather many favorable reviews." quotes Mr. Tyler.



About Personal Debt Relief Inc

Personal Debt Relief Inc, a financial startup has been in business for over a year now. The company is based out of New York and operates a host of financial sites including http://www.personaldebtrelief.net/. The company specializes in loan and investment management and has partnered with some of the leading Direct Payday Lenders across US. Recently, the company introduced short term loans and no credit check loans for the local market.



