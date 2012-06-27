Personal Electronics Power-cycle: Smart-phones and Tablet Devices Drive Growth (with forecasts through 2016)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Smartphones and Tablet PCs sales are expected to accelerate along with other personal computing devices such as e-readers, ultra books and others. This is expected to drive the next major Power-cycle for major growth in the semiconductor industry. Mind Commerce anticipates these electronics to contribute $100B USD in revenues to the semiconductor industry in 2012 and this is expected to grow to $230B by 2016.



The report begins with a market overview and then transitions to an in-depth analysis of the key IC components that are used in the products with a BOM breakdown of the top products in the market. The mobile OS market share is evaluated with analysis of key market drivers, restraints and challenges that affect the market dynamics.



The research includes:



Assessment of technology trends shaping the industry with impact and drivers

Market assessment including five force analysis of the smartphone and tablet PC market

Geographic analysis of the overall market and market share by region including Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Market share analysis of the key players in the smartphone and tablet PC markets including the competitive landscape of the overall market

Analysis of key business market dynamics including bargaining power of buyer, bargaining power of supplier, competition, and threat of substitute products

Revenue and volume based forecasting for the overall smartphone and tablet PC market for 2011 - 2016 including revenues and forecasts of the individual components embedded in the products





Target Audience:



Electronics industry professionals

Mobile and wireless communications suppliers

Mobile network operators and service providers

Consumer electronics merchandisers and application providers"



