Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Smartphones and Tablet PCs sales are expected to accelerate along with other personal computing devices such as e-readers, ultra books and others. This is expected to drive the next major Power-cycle for major growth in the semiconductor industry. Mind Commerce anticipates these electronics to contribute $100B USD in revenues to the semiconductor industry in 2012 and this is expected to grow to $230B by 2016.
The report begins with a market overview and then transitions to an in-depth analysis of the key IC components that are used in the products with a BOM breakdown of the top products in the market. The mobile OS market share is evaluated with analysis of key market drivers, restraints and challenges that affect the market dynamics.
The research includes:
- Assessment of technology trends shaping the industry with impact and drivers
- Market assessment including five force analysis of the smartphone and tablet PC market
- Geographic analysis of the overall market and market share by region including Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Market share analysis of the key players in the smartphone and tablet PC markets including the competitive landscape of the overall market
- Analysis of key business market dynamics including bargaining power of buyer, bargaining power of supplier, competition, and threat of substitute products
- Revenue and volume based forecasting for the overall smartphone and tablet PC market for 2011 - 2016 including revenues and forecasts of the individual components embedded in the products
Target Audience:
- Electronics industry professionals
- Mobile and wireless communications suppliers
- Mobile network operators and service providers
- Consumer electronics merchandisers and application providers
