Personal Emergency Response System Market Is Booming Worldwide : Vector Security, VESAG Health, Medical Guardian

The latest study released on the Global Personal Emergency Response System Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Vector Security, Inc. (United States),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),VESAG Health Inc (United States),ADT LLC (United States),Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc. (United States),Valued Relationships Inc (VRI) (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Medical Guardian (United States),Appello (United Kingdom),Care New England Health System (United States),Critical Signal Technologies (United States),GreatCall (United States)



Definition:

The personal emergency response system is the technology that helps in an emergency situation by pushing a button on it, it consist of some components like a radio transmitter, a console connected to the mobile which sends the signal, and a monitoring system. The system is a lightweight, battery-powered device that can be worn around the neck, or it can be a wrist band, on a belt, and also can be kept in the pocket. The PERS is programmed to the telephones of the emergency response center, where center finds out the nature of the emergency and acts accordingly.



Market Trend:

- The advent of IoT Enabled Personal Emergency Response System

- Increasing Use of Personal Emergency Response System in the Hospitals



Market Drivers:

- The Increasing Number of Assisted Living Facilities

- Growing Geriatric Population Around the World

- Need for Monitoring and Immediate Emergency Response



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement in Personal Emergency Response System

- Huge Potential of Personal Emergency Response System During this Global Pandemic



The Global Personal Emergency Response System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Landline-based PERS, Mobile PERS, Standalone Devices), Application (Home-Based Users, Assisted Living Facilities, Hospitals, Telemedicine, Other), Components (Radio Transmitter, Console, Mobile, Monitor), Product (Traditional Medical Alert Systems, Fitness and Activity (or Inactivity) Monitoring, GPS Monitoring, Others)



Global Personal Emergency Response System market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



