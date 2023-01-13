Personal Finance App Market Next Big Thing

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Personal Finance App Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Personal Finance App market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Intuit Inc. (United States), Personal Capital (United States), Lampo Licensing LLC (United States), Acorns Grow (United States), Robinhood Financial, LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), doxo Inc. (United States), Buxfer (United States), Personal Capital Corporation (United States), PocketSmith Ltd. (United States)



Personal finance is defined as the management of money and financial decisions for a person or family including budgeting, investments, retirement planning and investments. Personal finance applications make the user's financial life less stressful. It helps users to keep track of their budgeting, spending and earning. It is very beneficial to those who have less knowledge about financial education. It makes the concept of budgeting, earning and saving get easier for everyone. The factors such as User-friendly Interface and Better Accounting and Increased Penetration of the Internet Worldwide are the key drivers for the global Personal Finance App market. In addition, the Increased Need to Track and Manage Income also fueling the growth of the market. However, Increased Privacy and Security Issues and Threat of online Frauds may hamper the market growth.



Opportunities

- Rise in the Digitalization

- Adoption of Personal Finance Software Among the Developing Economies

- Growing Demand from End-users



Market Trend

- Increased Need to Track and Manage Income

- Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions



Market Drivers

- User-friendly Interface and Better Accounting

- Increased Penetration of the Internet

- Increased Number of Smartphone Users



Challenges

- Threat of Online Frauds



In December 2020, Intuit, proud maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Credit Karma, Inc., the consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. The combined company creates a new consumer finance platform that will make it simple for consumers to make better decisions with their money and take control of their financial lives.



The Personal Finance App market study is being classified by Application (Mobile Phones, Tablets, Desktop, Laptops), End-users (Small Businesses Users, Individual Consumers), Operating System (Android, IOS, Others)



