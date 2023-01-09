NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- Latest added Personal Finance App Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Intuit Inc. (United States), Personal Capital (United States), Lampo Licensing LLC (United States), Acorns Grow (United States), Robinhood Financial, LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), doxo Inc. (United States), Buxfer (United States), Personal Capital Corporation (United States), PocketSmith Ltd. (United States) etc.



Personal Finance App Market Definition:

Personal finance is defined as the management of money and financial decisions for a person or family including budgeting, investments, retirement planning and investments. Personal finance applications make the user's financial life less stressful. It helps users to keep track of their budgeting, spending and earning. It is very beneficial to those who have less knowledge about financial education. It makes the concept of budgeting, earning and saving get easier for everyone. The factors such as User-friendly Interface and Better Accounting and Increased Penetration of the Internet Worldwide are the key drivers for the global Personal Finance App market. In addition, the Increased Need to Track and Manage Income also fueling the growth of the market. However, Increased Privacy and Security Issues and Threat of online Frauds may hamper the market growth.



Influencing Trend:

- Increased Need to Track and Manage Income

- Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions



Challenges:

- Threat of Online Frauds



Opportunities:

- Rise in the Digitalization

- Adoption of Personal Finance Software Among the Developing Economies

- Growing Demand from End-users



Market Growth Drivers:

- User-friendly Interface and Better Accounting

- Increased Penetration of the Internet

- Increased Number of Smartphone Users



In December 2020, Intuit, proud maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Credit Karma, Inc., the consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. The combined company creates a new consumer finance platform that will make it simple for consumers to make better decisions with their money and take control of their financial lives.

The Global Personal Finance App segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Mobile Phones, Tablets, Desktop, Laptops), End-users (Small Businesses Users, Individual Consumers), Operating System (Android, IOS, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Personal Finance App Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



