BlogStash.com Now Offers More Than Online Money Making Tips

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- BlogStash.com has changed direction in an attempt to increase the quality and quantity of their content, by shifting their focus from only make money online related content to general personal finance tips.



Satrap, founder and editor in chief of BlogStash, reports that he hopes to make BlogStash a resource for those seeking for a new kind of personal finance tips and advice.



According to Satrap, the move was mostly based on an increasing demand for more personal finance related content published at Blog Stash.



He notes that Blogstash.com's traffic has doubled in the last few months, and after getting requests from an increasing number of audience asking for BlogStash to cover more than just ways of making money online, he decided to change direction and broaden BlogStash's focus on the broader personal finance topic rather than just focusing on online money making.



Satrap states that he has been thinking about transitioning BlogStash from a blog focused only on "how to make money online" type of topic to a blog covering all aspects of personal finance. He sates that the recent financial crisis and his personal experience has also played a part in finally convincing him to move BlogStash towards a blog with a focus on the broader world of personal finance and not just making money online.



He hopes the move will be supported by his blog readers: "I started BlogStash to share my experience about how to make money with other people. But now that our readers have shown a huge interest in other related topics, we have decided to change direction slightly. we hope our audience will benefit from this move".



About BlogStash.com

BlogStash.com (http://www.blogstash.com/), a leading personal finance blog based in Florissant Missouri, was founded in 2009 by Satrap Darabi. A self thought blogger, Satrap, provides tips and advice on all personal finance related matters, from making and saving money to investment, credit and more.