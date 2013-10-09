Personal Gift Store Launch Early Bird Offer on Letters from Santa

Croydon, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The legend of Santa Claus is thought to have originated from central Europe in the middle ages, it is thought the legend of Santa Claus was derived from a 4th century Saint who had a reputation for giving gifts. St. Nicholas is thought to be the original Santa Cluas, in Holland they actually have a St. Nicholas day which is celebrated by giving gifts on the 5th December. December is a very busy month for Santa Claus, on the 24th December he leaves his home in Lapland and travels all around the world delivering presents to good children.



The tradition of writing letters to Santa Claus has has been around for many years, it is a good way for children to practice writing and assure Santa of their good behavior it also gives Santa an Idea of what presents the children would like to recieve.



Joyfulgifts.co.uk offer a service which ensures that Santa will write back to your child. Of this service Joyfulgifts.co.uk say, “Just a few words to say: "Santa has received a list, and will be paying you a visit at Christmas Eve" could be what it takes to get your child really thrilled about Christmas.” The company offer a service which ensures your child will receive a personalised letter from Santa, the company's Santa letters are printed on quality illustrated, parchment paper and include a reusable ' Santa stop here ' window sticker. More details of the Joyful Gifts service can be found at http://joyfulgifts.co.uk/personalised-santa-letter.html.



About Joyful Gifts

Joyful Gifts is a family-run business that operates from Croydon in South London. The company offers all kinds of personalised gifts for men, women and children. Learn more about Joyful Gifts here.