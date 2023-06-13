NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Personal Health Apps Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Health Apps market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are :

AgaMatrix, Inc. (United States), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Apple, Inc. (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nike, Inc. (United States), Omron Corporation (Japan), Withings S.A (France), BioTelemetry, Inc. (United States), iHealth Labs Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Personal Health Apps:

Personal health apps are used to keep track of the health of individuals. These apps are used for various purposes such as weight loss, Meditation, diet, and nutrition, etc. These apps are mobile application programs that offer health-related services on smartphones, tablet PCs, and other communication devices. Mobile applications are anticipated to improve treatment outcomes and lifestyle while minimizing the incidence of chronic diseases. There are currently over 325, 000 health-related mobile apps now presented on app marketplaces and around 60% of mobile device users downloaded a mHealth app to their device.



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of AI and 5G

Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Urgent Care Apps

Adoption Analysis of Connected Devices



Market Drivers:

Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

The rapid adoption of mobile applications by individuals, especially healthcare apps that assist consumers in self-management of disease, wellness, and chronic conditions is the key driver of the personal health apps market.



Challenges:

Lack of Expertise in individuals

Authenticity and Reliability



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Women's Health, Weight Loss, Personal Health Record, Others (Diet and nutrition, Meditation, Sleep cycle analysis, Menstrual period tracking)), Application (Information Collection, Prevention & Diagnosis, Treatment and Monitoring, Others), Platform (Desktop (Windows, Mac OS), Mobile (Android, iOS)), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One Time Subscription), Operating System (IOS, Androids, Windows, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Personal Health Apps Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Personal Health Apps market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Personal Health Apps Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Personal Health Apps

Chapter 4: Presenting the Personal Health Apps Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Personal Health Apps market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Personal Health Apps Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



