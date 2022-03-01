Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- Global Personal Health Apps Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Personal Health Apps Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AgaMatrix, Inc. (United States), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Apple, Inc. (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nike, Inc. (United States), Omron Corporation (Japan), Withings S.A (France), BioTelemetry, Inc. (United States) and iHealth Labs Inc. (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research coverage are Cerner Corporation (United States), AliveCor, Inc. (United States) and Abbott Laboratories (United States).

Personal health apps are used to keep track of the health of individuals. These apps are used for various purposes such as weight loss, Meditation, diet, and nutrition, etc. These apps are mobile application programs that offer health-related services on smartphones, tablet PCs, and other communication devices. Mobile applications are anticipated to improve treatment outcomes and lifestyle while minimizing the incidence of chronic diseases. There are currently over 325, 000 health-related mobile apps now presented on app marketplaces and around 60% of mobile device users downloaded a mHealth app to their device. The growth of the market appears positive with increasing investments in wearable tech start-ups that focus on mHealth categories such as personal safety, women's health, and hydration monitoring that promise exciting prospects for the market



Market Trend

Adoption Analysis of Connected Devices

Increasing Demand for Urgent Care Apps

Market Drivers

The rapid adoption of mobile applications by individuals, especially healthcare apps that assist consumers in self-management of disease, wellness, and chronic conditions is the key driver of the personal health apps market.

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms

Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

Opportunities

Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders

Increasing Adoption of AI and 5G

Restraints

Lack of Standards and Regulations as well as Data Privacy

Challenges

Authenticity and Reliability

Lack of Expertise in individuals

Key Target Audience

Personal Health Apps Developers, Software Developers and Integrators, Government organizations, Healthcare Professionals and Hospitals and Others

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On Dec 18, 2020, Health technology giant Royal Philips has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Malvern-based BioTelemetry in a stock deal valued at USD 2.8 billion. The acquisition of BioTelemetry is a "strong fit" with its cardiac care portfolio and other technology that includes real-time patient monitoring, therapeutic devices, telehealth, and informatics.

On January 15, 2019, Medtronic plc has launched its MyCareLink Heart(TM) mobile app to support the world's first and only portfolio of pacemakers that can communicate directly with patients' smartphones and tablets.



The USA Health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA) law requires mobile app developers to ensure, not only application security from any third parties, but also sensitive patient data stored on the device or during data transmission. Also, The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has said that app launcher must provide users with the ability to protect and control their private information concerning the processing of personal data.



