Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Personal Hygiene - Global Group Of Eight (G8) Industry Guide,awareness,information



The G8 Personal Hygiene industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 personal hygiene market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 personal hygiene market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key personal hygiene players' G8 operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country

Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $20,464.1 million in 2012 to the global personal hygiene industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $22,798.7 million in 2017, with a CAGR of 2.2% over the 2012-17 period.



Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the personal hygiene industry, with market revenues of $6,721.1 million in 2012. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $3,645.0 and $2,426.5 million, respectively.



The US is expected to lead the personal hygiene industry in the G8 nations with a value of $7,481.4 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $4,032.3 and $2,574.9 million, respectively.

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