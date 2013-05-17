Personal Hygiene in Venezuela - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Personal Hygiene in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Personal Hygiene in Venezuela industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Venezuela personal hygiene market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The make-up market consists of eye make-up, face make-up, lip make-up and nail make-up. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The Venezuelan make-up market had total revenues of $262.9 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 8.4% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 61.8 million units in 2011.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.5% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $395.2 million by the end of 2016.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the personal hygiene market in Venezuela
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the personal hygiene market in Venezuela
Leading company profiles reveal details of key personal hygiene market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Venezuela personal hygiene market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Venezuela economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Venezuela personal hygiene market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the Venezuela personal hygiene market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Venezuela personal hygiene market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
