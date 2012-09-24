Personal Hygiene Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- The personal hygiene market is growing significantly owing to the increasing interest of people for personal care and health concerns. Many new manufacturers are making their way into the market as a result of the rising trend of personal care products in growing economies.



Personal hygiene is the first step toward good grooming and better health. There are a variety of illnesses that can be prevented just by improving personal hygiene. Some illnesses are not a result of poor personal hygiene, but improving the standards of hygiene will control adverse conditions.



Market Segmentation



By Product



- Antiperspirants and Deodorants

- Bath and Shower Products

- Soap



By Consumer



- Age Group

- Gender Group

- Location Group

- Education Achieved Group

- Wealth Group

- Busy Lives Group



The research report on personal hygiene analyzes this market depending on different market segments and the following geographies:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report includes a complete analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. This report provides a review of the micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants in personal hygiene industry along with detailed value chain analysis.



The key players dominating this industry are Unilever, Godrej Industries Ltd., Colgate-Pamolive Company, Proctor & Gamble Company, Helen of Troy Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Wal-Mart, Auchan, Carrefour, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and others.



