Duck Creek Village, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Professional Whole Body Vibration with the incredible LifetimeVibe can effectively replicate a one hour gym workout in just 10 minutes. How? Well, the machines ability to produce therapeutic vibrations directly from the feet up and through entire body (creating 2.8 - 3.5 times the normal gravity (Gs).

http://www.generationplate.com/reports/germanyUniversity.pdf



Pain Management, Range of Motion, & LifetimeVibe Whole Body Vibration - Medical Professionals Speak http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyAM9t2bd0E



The original intended benefit of LifetimeVibe’s Vibration Exercise Therapy was increased bone density and muscle strength, but the first advantage noticed was a dramatic increase in flexibility and total range of motion. The quick contractions of muscle fiber not only created flexibility, but toned muscle and improved wellness.



Whole body vibration exploded onto the health front with revolutionary ways to improve your personal well-being through vibration technology. Whole body vibration devices that provide health and beauty benefits have been researched extensively in recent years. Studies performed at NASA found that vibration technology can help prevent the dramatic muscle deterioration and bone loss astronauts experience in the weightless environment in space. Notable physicians who performed the NASA study believe that whole body vibration technology holds promise not only for astronauts, but for others experiencing bone or muscle deterioration as well. LifetimeVibe is designed, engineered, and built in the USA!



http://www.vibrationusa.com/

To Contact Owner, Vicki Honey:

(801) 901-1117



LifetimeVibe: The Mercedes of whole body vibration machines. Welcome to LifetimeVibe -- the highest quality whole body vibration machine built. Many experts in the field of Whole Body Vibration were consulted throughout the development of LifetimeVibe including chiropractic doctors, physical therapists, massage therapists, registered nurses and vibration machine users. These users of Whole Body Vibration were also interviewed and asked to test the many aspects of LifetimeVibe over several months. Their suggestions and ideas have been incorporated into the final look, feel, usability, and patented technology that finalized the creation of LifetimeVibe.

http://lifetimevibe.com/contact



LifetimeVibes’ whole body vibration is being used by physical therapy centers, spas, and clinics to help alleviate debilitating symptoms. Vibration training is growing and evolving quickly throughout the world. Here is information and tips that will help one become educated on the benefits of vibration fitness therapy:



Scientific & NASA Studies:

www. generationplate.com/reports/elderlyStudy.pdf

www. science1.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2001/ast02nov_1/

www. generationplate.com/reports/Texas%20U%20Research.pdf



Increased Bone Density Results:

www. generationplate.com/reports/ortho09.pdf

www. generationplate.com/reports/germanyUniversity.pdf

www. generationplate.com/reports/boneAndSpaceflight.doc

www. generationplate.com/reports/boneTissue.pdf



Improved Strength Results:

www. generationplate.com/reports/strength.pdf

www. generationplate.com/reports/explosiveStrength.pdf

www. generationplate.com/reports/keithDeOrio.doc

www. generationplate.com/reports/strengthIncrease.pps



Balance & Stability Increases:

www. generationplate.com/reports/ortho08.pdf

www. generationplate.com/reports/ortho02.pdf

www. generationplate.com/reports/exposure.pdf

www. generationplate.com/reports/americanCollege.pdf



Other Investigative Research:

www. articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2008/07/01/whole-body-vibration-does-your-bones-and-muscles-good.aspx

www. vibrationexercise.ca/vibration-exercise-machine-buyer-guide.htm



About LifetimeVibe

LifetimeVibe--the highest quality whole body vibration machine built. Many experts in the field of Whole Body Vibration were consulted throughout the development of LifetimeVibe including chiropractic doctors, physical therapists, massage therapists, registered nurses, and of course, vibration machine users! These users of Whole Body Vibration were also interviewed and asked to test the many aspects of LifetimeVibe over several months. Their suggestions and ideas have been incorporated into the final look, feel, usability, and patented technology that finalized the creation of LifetimeVibe. Designed, engineered, and built in the USA!



Whole body vibration has exploded onto the health front with revolutionary ways to improve your personal well-being through vibration technology! Whole body vibration devices that provide health and beauty benefits have been researched extensively in recent years. Studies performed at NASA, for example, found that vibration technology can help prevent the dramatic muscle deterioration and bone loss astronauts experience in the weightless environment in space. Physicians who performed the NASA study believe that whole body vibration technology holds promise not only for astronauts, but for others experiencing bone or muscle deterioration as well.