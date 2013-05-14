Personal Injury Attorney Creates YouTube FAQ Videos for Clients on Basic Legal Questions

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- What is property damage insurance? This and other frequently asked questions are now answered by personal injury attorney Eiman Sharmin, Esq. in a new series of short informative YouTube videos.



The Palm Beach firm Sharmin and Sharmin Attorneys at Law is committed to providing accident and personal injury legal services to clients in Key West, Florida and surrounding regions. Whether they are acting as a Florida child injury lawyer , an automobile accident attorney or drunk driver accident lawyer they are intent on providing personalized service. In the role of accident attorney they receive frequent questions on basic legal terminology, personal injury attorney costs, legal process and other basic questions. In an effort to provide a more personal and accessible answer to these questions lawyer Eiman Sharmin has produced 15 brief YouTube videos.



Now their clients and potential clients can get further informed on the basics of injury cases before meeting with Sharmin Law. For instance, as a Florida auto accident lawyer Sharmin sees a lot of questions regarding car accidents. Now potential auto injury clients can spend a few moments before hiring an attorney finding out the answers from a car accident attorney and drunk driver accident attorney to some basic questions about what to do if hit by a drunk driver, what to do if an at fault party does not have insurance or a description of uninsured motorist insurance.



“Attorney Eiman Sharmin handles all of our serious auto accident cases, and his narrow focus and dedication to this area of law allows us to provide you with the best representation possible by us,” according to Sharminlaw.com website



This free service is one way that Sharmin law is confirming its expertise as a West Palm Beach general injury lawyer that focuses its practice on getting clients the personalized help they need. Whether that client is suing drunk driver or pursuing a slip and fall case, Sharmin Law understands that most people cannot afford to pay lawyers by the hour or advance the costs necessary to fight a legal battle against insurance companies or other large corporations. Their affordable services start with their personal injury attorney costs – “We charge no fees or costs unless we obtain money for you,” their website states. But their commitment to providing affordable costs to clients goes the extra mile by providing extra resources like these free educational videos. A link to the videos can be found online along with access to a list of their areas of practice and specialties.



About Sharmin Law

Mr. Sharmin is an attorney, author and public speaker. Mr. Sharmin founded his own practice in 2004 and now focuses his practice exclusively on representing the injured. He has fought hard battles in court to achieve uncommon results including recovering millions of dollars for those who are poor, injured and alone against big business and big insurance. He is listed in the Super lawyers Magazine as a rising star in 2012 and 2013 and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocated Forum. For more information visit http://www.sharminlaw.com/