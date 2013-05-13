Personal Injury Attorney Eiman Sharmin Answers Personal Injury Questions in New Video Series

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Over the years, many victims have discovered the benefits of hiring a personal injury lawyer to represent them in court. An experienced personal injury lawyer can offer their client fair representation in court and a higher chance of receiving a favorable settlement from their insurance company.



For the past nine years, Eiman Sharmin, a Personal Injury Lawyer, West Palm Beach, Florida, has represented victims in their quest to receive justice in personal injury cases. Sharmin handles Sharmin & Sharmin Law Firm’s serious automobile accident cases and is committed to giving each client personalized attention. The Personal Injury Attorney, West Palm Beach, Florida also specializes in wrongful death; child and general injury; truck, motorcycle, and car accidents; business, commercial, and intentional torts; and breach of warranty lawsuits.



Recently, Sharmin announced the launch of a new YouTube series that responds to common personal injury inquiries. The series contains 15 short videos narrated by Sharmin.



The questions are extremely varied. For example, the videos answer questions such as “How much does it really cost to hire an injury lawyer?” and “Will your auto insurance pay for medical bills?”



Sharmin is well known in the law industry for his knowledge of the personal injury field. The Wrongful Death Attorney West Palm Beach, Florida has won awards of up to six figures for his clients, many of whom have left positive testimonials on the Sharmin & Sharmin website.



“I was very comfortable and secure with all the firm has done for me,” said Alicia M. in her testimonial. “They took their time and went out of their way to resolve my case. I would tell all that I would recommend their service to whomever needed legal help.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Sharmin and his services can visit the firm’s website for more information. The firm can also be found on various social media websites, such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



About Eiman Sharmin

Eiman Sharmin is an attorney, author, and public speaker. Sharmin founded his own practice in 2004 and now focuses his practice exclusively on representing the injured. He has fought hard battles in court to achieve uncommon results—including recovering millions of dollars for those who are poor, injured, and alone—against big businesses and big insurance companies. Sharmin was listed in the Super Lawyers Magazine as a rising star in 2012 and 2013 and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocated Forum. For more information, please visit http://www.sharminlaw.com