Personal Injury Attorneys Provide Help in Claiming Damages for Injuries in Auto Accidents

Millers Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The personal injury lawyers at Chester County Law Firm Perna & Abracht, LLC understand that being injured in a car accident can have life altering consequences. Their seasoned team of legal professionals is passionate about helping injured victims throughout Eastern Pennsylvania recover the compensation and justice they deserve after an accident caused by someone else's negligence.



"One of the most rewarding aspects of the job we do is helping victims who have been hurt due to no fault of their own find the recovery they need to rebuild their lives after a car crash," says Michael R. Perna, Esq. "We're dedicated to protecting our clients' rights, fighting for their interests and holding negligent parties accountable for their actions."



Victims and their families often wonder where to turn after a car accident. Perna & Abracht, LLC provide free personal injury case evaluations and give straightforward legal advice on whether an injured party has a viable claim for damages. If they do, a car accident attorney can advise them of their options to recover compensation and the best way to proceed with their claim. Depending on the circumstances, an injured victim may be entitled to damages such as the cost of medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, emotional distress and other damages. Their attorneys know how to put an accurate value on car accident claims and act as staunch advocates for their clients throughout the personal injury claims process .



About Perna & Abracht, LLC

Established by Frank M. Perna in 1947, Perna & Abracht, LLC is a full-service Chester County law firm serving a wide array of new and longstanding individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team understands that no legal solution fits every client. Our team of legal professionals is committed to anticipating our clients' legal needs at all stages and helping them find pragmatic, real-world solutions to complex problems. Attorney Michael R. Perna is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania, Texas and Colorado; attorney Jennifer Abracht is licensed to practice law in Arizona and Pennsylvania.