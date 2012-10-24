Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell Specializes in Wrongful Death and Catastrophic Injury Cases

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell provides Dallas-area clients with exceptional representation when it comes to wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. In many instances, those affected by wrongful death or victims of catastrophic injuries require compensation to help them pay medical bills or supplement the loss of income. However, these personal injury cases also tend to be some of the most complex. The law partners of Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell specialize in these types of difficult cases and fight on behalf of their clients.



Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell focuses on cases involving falls or other serious injuries in the workplace environment, as well as motor vehicle accidents involving commercial vehicles, such as tractors and trailers. Workplace injuries can include those occurring on construction sites or other industrial settings. Some of the most challenging cases taken on by Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell include brain injury trauma. These personal injury attorneys understand the intricacies of accident cases, and have the experience needed to get the best outcome for their clients.



Over the past couple of decades, there have been great strides in reducing the numbers of construction site injuries. Unfortunately, they continue to dominate all injuries in industrial settings. A catastrophic debilitating injury at a construction site can produce unimaginable medical costs and have a devastating impact on a family’s plans for the future through loss of income. When a construction accident attorney or a catastrophic injury attorney is needed, Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell have a proven history of successfully litigating construction site and industrial injuries and fatalities to secure the maximum compensation for clients and their families.



In cases where a personal injury results in death, it is critical to seek the guidance of experienced council. Wrongful deaths are the fault of someone’s direct action, an identifiable inaction, carelessness or negligence. Many important aspects of such cases are time sensitive and require prompt attention. While compensating a victim’s family for monetary damages is the primary focus, Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell also fight to find a defendant liable for “punitive” damages. The purpose of these types of awards is to punish and attempt to deter similar behavior in the future.



About Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell

Since forming the firm in 1999, Carmen Mitchell, Ben Goff and Mike Mitchell have represented dozens of seriously injured victims, as well as the survivors of loved ones who were killed as a result of the carelessness and negligence of others. The firm brings a philosophy of resourceful, relentless preparation to the representation of their clients. The commitment of the firm’s attorneys to their clients has won the respect of their peers. Carmen and Mike, law partners and brother and sister, have repeatedly been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list, Carmen in 2003 – 2008 and Mike in 2004-2008. Carmen Mitchell has been recognized as one of the Top 100 lawyers in the Dallas/Fort Worth region and one of the Top 50 women lawyers in Texas.