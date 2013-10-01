Personal Injury Club Makes Injury Claims Easier

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Personal Injury Club now makes personal injury claims faster, easier and hassle-free through its legal assistance services provided by its team of legal professionals and solicitors honed by years of experience and expertise in the field. The dedication given by its team is unparalleled in assisting deserving victims.



What separates Personal Injury Club from the rest of other legal assistance companies is that it promises a “100% no win no fee” principle. Using this policy, all clients who will lose their cases for accident claims are not obliged to pay a single dime, and only those who will have a successful claim will be charged. This policy allows clients who are financially incapable of pushing through with their rights by giving a, practically, free service. It also gives the public a wider access to legal services. Nonetheless, Personal Injury Club’s clients are most likely to pay a certain fee as its team of solicitors is highly trained and efficient in claiming the rights of victims.



Non-faulting victims of car accidents who want to undergo a legal consultation first are also encouraged to consult Personal Injury Club as it gives consultations free of charge. By simply filling out an online form indicating the details of the accident and intended action, clients can already expect a call from Personal Injury Club to provide assistance.



Personal Injury Club accepts various accident claims from non-faulting victims. It offers legal services for car accidents and liability claims, road traffic consultations and claims, whiplash claims and practically all kinds of personal injury claims. Depending on the severity of a particular case, the complete legal process down to the decision may be finalized in as short as two weeks. Some cases, however, can take months to years, depending on the collection of evidences, details and testimonies.



Send Personal Injury Club an inquiry right away for accident claim concerns.