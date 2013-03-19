Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell LLP Now Offers Complimentary Case Review

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell, LLP (MG&M), one of the leading Dallas personal injury law firms, announces it will provide complimentary case reviews to clients in possible wrongful death cases. Clients who are affected by catastrophic injuries that are the result of the carelessness and/or negligence of others will be able to meet with a MG&M partner to discuss the circumstance surrounding their case and determine what best legal steps to take.



Since forming the firm in 1999, Carmen Mitchell, Ben Goff and Mike Mitchell have represented dozens of seriously injured victims, or the survivors of a loved one killed as a result of the carelessness and negligence of others. The firm brings a philosophy of resourceful, relentless preparation to the representation of their clients. The commitment of the firm’s attorneys to their clients has won the respect of their peers. Carmen and Mike, law partners and brother and sister, have repeatedly been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list, Carmen in 2003 – 2008 and Mike in 2004-2008. Carmen Mitchell has been recognized as one of the Top 100 lawyers in the Dallas/Fort Worth region, and one of the Top 50 women lawyers in Texas.



In wrongful death cases, it is critical to seek the right guidance of an experienced legal counsel like MG&M. Many important aspects of such cases are time sensitive and require prompt attention. With the initial complimentary consultation, families of a wrongful death victim can see a MG&M lawyer right away, rather than waiting to raise funds to retain an attorney.



In many instances, those affected by wrongful death, or victims of catastrophic injuries, require compensation to help pay medical bills or supplement the loss of an income you need personal injury attorneys. MG&M successfully try cases that attempt to deter negligent behavior, and prevent personal injury and wrongful death in compensating a victim’s family for monetary damages. For a complimentary consultation, visit http://www.mitchellgoff.com/ and fill out a case review form or call (214) 651-8218.



