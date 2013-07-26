Personal Injury Lawyer in Oklahoma City Announces Free Case Reviews Available Through His Website

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Known as perhaps the most trusted personal injury lawyer in the Oklahoma City area, attorney Joe Carson provides outstanding personalized service, fighting for each one of his clients to ensure they always receive proper compensation for their loss. “Once I hired Joe Carson the insurance company changed their tune and eventually agreed to a fair settlement. Without Joe Carson’s help who knows what would have happened to me and my family,” a testimonial on the Joe Carson Oklahoma Injury Lawyer website noted.



In an effort to make the process of filing a personal injury lawsuit easier, Joe Carson has upgraded his website to include features that will allow potential clients to submit a free case review and learn more about the legal services his firm offers. The free case review is an excellent tool for anyone who is not sure whether or not they have a case and would like to avoid paying hefty legal fees just to find the answer.



Carson was recently honored with an AV(R) rating from Martindale-Hubbell(R), which reflects an extremely high ranking for professional excellence among peers. Carson’s broad expertise covers cases involving wrongful death, auto accidents, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, product liability, dog and animal attacks, bad faith insurance and many others. For more information about product liability, simply visit http://injurylawoklahoma.com to find a comprehensive list of products that are currently under review for causing physical harm to consumers.



Oklahoma injury law benefits from the presence of attorneys like Joe Carson, who was born and raised in Oklahoma City and continues to serve his community as a partner at the Homsey Law Center in Oklahoma City. Carson’s deep connection to his home town is evident in his commitment to serving the youth population, which he has done by directing the Young Lawyers Division of the Oklahoma State Bar Association and it’s high school mock trial committee.



