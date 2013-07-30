Personal Injury Lawyer West Palm Beach Eiman Sharmin's New Blog Post Discusses Pre-Existing Injuries

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- In many personal injury cases, the victim filing the suit needs to disclose whether they suffered from any conditions prior to their accident. However, although many lawyers consider pre-existing medical conditions a reason to settle lawsuits, it can also be used to win cases outright.



For almost 10 years, Eiman Sharmin, one of the primary lawyers of Sharmin & Sharmin law offices, has represented injured clients in court. The West Palm Beach Personal Injury Attorney speaks on behalf of victims involved in a variety of lawsuits including serious automobile accidents; wrongful death occurrences; business, commercial, and intentional torts; breach of warranty situations; and defective product injuries. Sharmin offers all of his clients personalized representation and fights tirelessly to win them the compensation that they deserve.



Recently, Sharmin announced the release of a new blog post on his website. The post, which comes complete with a video, discusses how a lawyer can use a client’s pre-existing medical conditions to win a case.



According to Sharmin, lawyers should not be hasty to settle lawsuits where clients have pre-existing medical conditions. Oftentimes, a client can experience a severe decline in health because pre-existing injuries can worsen during accidents.



“Under the Eggshell Doctrine, a lawyer can say that a client was hit by a 20-mile-an-hour bumper—and, if they were perfectly healthy, they may have survived with a scrape,” said Sharmin. “But if a particular client had a pre-existing injury, that may be why they suffered the aggravation in the first place.”



The Personal Injury Lawyer in West Palm Beach also encourages lawyers to cover expenses for medical testimony, which can be a key determinant achieving victory in a personal injury case.



Individuals interested in learning more about Sharmin and his law practice can visit www.sharminlaw.com for more information.



About Eiman Sharmin

Eiman Sharmin is an attorney, author, and public speaker. Sharmin founded his own practice in 2004 and now focuses his practice exclusively on representing the injured. He has fought hard battles in court to achieve uncommon results—including recovering millions of dollars combined for the poor, injured, and alone—against big businesses and big insurance companies. Sharmin was listed in the Super Lawyers Magazine as a rising star in 2012 and 2013. For more information, please visit http://www.sharminlaw.com or call 561-655-3925