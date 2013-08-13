Personal Injury Lawyers to Fund Futuristic Medical Scanning Device

Chico, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- You don’t have to be Mr. Spock to use the Scanadu Scout, but thanks to scientists at NASA’s California Research Park, you can at least feel like a member of the Starship Enterprise.



The amazing device, which fits in the palm of the hand, is similar to the medical tricoder seen in the popular television program. By placing it to one’s forehead, Scout quickly calculates vital signs like blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels, respiratory rate and body temperature.



The Scout then saves and communicates that information to your smartphone, allowing you to quickly and thoroughly share invaluable data with your physician.



This is especially important for accident victims, who currently, may only be receiving vital sign readings once or twice per week at the physician’s office. The Scout can empower victims to scan their vital signs multiple times per day and share that information with their doctor to ensure that their recovery is on track.



“As a trial lawyer, I am always looking for the next piece of technology that will benefit my client," explains Howard Spiva, founder of the Spiva Law Group and member of 12 Unlimited, a group funding the research. "Following a traumatic event, the faster they heal, the faster they can resolve their case and get on with their lives.”



With close to one million funding dollars already secured, the Scout is expected to arrive in March 2014. It will then go through the FDA approval process.



"12 Unlimited is all about investing in the latest technologies in order to revolutionize the way personal injury lawsuits are handled in the U.S.,” says group founder Patrick Anderson, “This is a group of lawyers who truly care about their clients and in caring, want to change the status quo. We recognize that there are newer, better ways to help accident victims, and we want to be on the cutting edge of all of it.”



12 Unlimited is already heavily invested in tablet and app technology, and uses the innovations to help give victims a better, more comfortable client experience with faster healing times and maximized case values.



“The clients who have used our new systems have responded in an overwhelmingly positive way, saying they feel more invested and empowered in both their legal and medical experiences," explains Kenneth Hardison, partner in Hardison and Cochran and 12 Unlimited co-founder. “ Therefore, we are incredibly excited about helping to fund this project. We want to add the Scanadu Scout to a growing arsenal of technological breakthroughs.”



ABOUT Spiva Lewis LLC

We have assembled a talented group of professionals to bring you the finest in professional legal services. Our in-house staff consists of five team attorneys, a physician, legal assistants, a paralegal, a claims manager, an investigator, a receptionist, and clerical assistants. Howard E. Spiva has been practicing law in Savannah Georgia for over 25 years. He limits his practice to serious personal injury, wrongful death and litigation with an emphasis on premises liability, trucking, brain injuries and claims involving children.