Personal Injury Solicitors Ireland Offers No Win No Fee Service on Personal Injury Claims

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- No win no fee solicitors promise clients that if they are unsuccessful in appealing for compensation that they will not be charged. This leads some people to become suspicious and to second guess the advantages of such a service. Personal Injury Solicitors Ireland has recently published a breakdown of exactly how a no win no fee service operates, its advantages and disadvantages so that potential clients can feel reassured and in the know before approaching them for legal support in their own claims for compensation.



The article defines the way a no win no fee solicitor works, by taking their legal fees from the compensation received in the event the claim is successful, also known as a contingent fee system. This allows people from any background to mount a claim that would otherwise be expensive and risky.



The article (http://www.personalinjurysolicitorsireland.com/no-win-no-fee-solicitors) also lists the advantages and disadvantages of the system, and points out that ambitious no win no fee solicitors may claim too large a percentage of the compensation as their fee or push clients into making decisions they are not comfortable with in order to secure more money. This balanced briefing gives people a realistic expectation of the service before deciding whether to move forward.



A spokesperson for Personal Injury Solicitors Ireland explained, “Personal injury claims can often require a hard fought victory, but when our getting paid depends on that victory clients are assured that their claimant team is working as hard as they can to secure it. They also know they have a case that the claimant team feel can be won, and that should give them further confidence. Best of all, it costs them nothing to pursue the claim so there is no risk in pursuing rightful compensation. In this way, clients get the best of all worlds, and we are happy to work on that basis.”



About Personal Injury Solicitors Ireland

Personal Injury Solicitors Ireland specialise in personal injury cases, which they take on a no win no fee basis, which offers the most advantageous and results-based service to clients. The company also take cases of medical negligence and accidents in the workplace on the same basis. For more information, please visit: http://www.personalinjurysolicitorsireland.com/