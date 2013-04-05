WesBank Announces New Tips for How Businesses Can Avoid Petrol Card Fraud

Fairland, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- South African companies that own vehicles or operate fleets need to work proactively with their card issuer and implement strong preventative measures to avoid becoming the victims of petrol card fraud, which remains a major concern for businesses in the country.



According to Neil Naidoo, WesBank Fleet Assistant General Manager, South Africa’s leading asset-based financial solutions provider, most petrol card issuers should have systems in place to identify the irregular use of petrol cards on behalf of clients.



For example, as soon as a transaction takes place, the WesBank Early Warning Detection System identifies if the usage is irregular. If this is the case, we advise the client to investigate the incident and inform us of the outcome as soon as possible.



“In addition, monthly risk reports and discussions on these findings allow for clients to conduct a more thorough review to identify unusual spending patterns.”



However, Neil advises that companies should also implement proactive measures to detect or even prevent petrol card fraud.



These include:



- When the cards are given to the drivers, let them sign for it.

- Fuel cards should be locked away in a safe when not in use. Make sure that nobody has access to

the cards except for the delegated person.

- Drivers must hand in all purchase slips and the fuel card to a delegated person when the vehicle

is returned.

- Make sure the correct card is given to the vehicle it has been assigned to.

- Give attention to the early warning reports sent out by the fraud departments.

- Contact the bank immediately if fraud is detected or suspected.



