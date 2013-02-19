Personal Life Media Launches New Website to Help You Become a Better Lover

Mill Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Personal Life Media, Inc., a lifestyle brand publishing online home study courses for men who want to be better lovers and couples who want more passion and intimacy, unveils a new website redesign by Holocosmos, Inc. The blog-style site will more efficiently serve the information needs of their customers with easy navigation to twenty-first-century guidance about lovemaking, attraction, marriage, romance, sex, infidelity, divorce and sexual health. The new corporate site features free articles, how-to tutorials, live webinar invitations, new product reviews, expert advice and couples' sex education exercises from the company's experts and private membership programs.



Actively addressing one's desire for more passion and physical intimacy can be challenging enough. We put a keen eye on simplifying search, streamlining navigation and updating our article inventory to fulfill the needs of what people most search for with spotlights on popular subjects such as increasing sexual desire and libido, how to romance a woman in the way that is most meaningful for her, how to talk to each other about sex and advanced lovemaking techniques that increase orgasmic pleasure for couples," says Susan Bratton, the company's co-founder and CEO.



The fresh look includes a makeover of all the complimentary eBook and audiobook downloads included in the free "Sex eBook of the Month Club" available to all visitors.



Lovemaking Self-Help Membership Programs



Personal Life Media offers a wide variety of self-help membership programs that include eBooks, audiobooks and video courses accessible from the privacy of one's own home on topics such as intimacy, passion, relationships and sexual health. As an online publisher, they are a virtual one-stop-shop for resources of all kinds regarding physical, emotional and spiritual self-improvement and personal growth. The website redesign will make discovering personally relevant content from their vast collection of information more efficient for users.



CEO Susan Bratton and her husband, COO Tim Bratton, founded Personal Life Media to empower couples worldwide to access the latest, most up-to-date information about how to enjoy the physical and emotional benefits of having satisfying sex. Through their personal experiences in couple's intimacy workshops, the Bratton's learned the importance of self-improvement and relationship development. Their website, http://www.PersonalLifeMedia.com, specializes in helping couples improve their love lives, with expert advice on the art of love making and more.



About Personal Life Media

