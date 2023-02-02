NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- Global Personal Lines Insurance Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

State Farm (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance (United States), Allstate Corp. (United States), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (United States), Travelers Companies Inc. (United States), Farmers Insurance Group of Companies (United States), Nationwide Mutual Group (United States), American International Group (United States), Progressive Corp. (United States), USAA Insurance Group (United States).



The term personal lines insurance refers to any kind of insurance, which covers individuals against loss that results from injury, death, or loss of property. These insurance lines generally protect people and their families from losses they couldnâ€™t afford to cover on their own. Personal insurance lines make it possible to do things such as driving a car and owning a home without risking financial ruin. The rising incidences of natural disasters such as flood, tornado, & earthquake is the key driver fueling the growth of the market.



The US personal lines insurance market is highly competitive due to the presence of multiple leading vendors. These players are adopting some organic and inorganic strategies such as a merger, acquisition, partnership, among others in other to gain a competitive advantage. Analysts at AMA predicts that Players from United States will contribute to the maximum growth of United States Personal Lines Insurance market throughout the predicted period.



Market Drivers

- The Rising Incidences of Natural Disasters such as Flood, Tornado, & Earthquake

- Upusurging Adoption of Personal Lines Insurance to Secure Financial Losses

- The Growing Event of Unforeseeable Accidents



Market Trend

- The Rising Popularity of Online Distribution Channel



The Personal Lines Insurance market study is being classified by Type (Homeowners Insurance, Flood Insurance, Earthquake Insurance, Renters Insurance, Automobile Insurance, Life Insurance, Disability Insurance, Umbrella Insurance, Health Insurance), End Users (Individual, Family), Distributors (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Direct Writing, Online)



