Personal Loans Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : LightStream, Social Finance, Marcus Goldman

Key Players in This Report Include,

LightStream (United States), Social Finance, Inc. (United States), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (United States), Marcus Goldman (Germany), FreedomPlus (United States), Payoff, Inc. (United States), OneMain Holdings, Inc. (United States), Avant, LLC (United States), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (United States) and LendingClub (United States)



Brief Summary of Personal Loans:

Personal loans are those type of loan which helps to meet user current financial needs. It is used for various purposes such as home renovation, medical contingencies, wedding, education, travel, among others. It offers various advantages such as don't need collateral, can borrow any amount, rates are reasonable, don't need great credit, have plenty of time to pay and others.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Consumers are Now Taking Personal Loans for Their Purchases

- Increasing Awareness regarding the Benefit of Personal Loans



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand of Personal Loan Apps for Quick Cash Requirement



Restraints

- Alternatives to a Personal Loan such as Balance Transfers, Credit Cards and Others

- Issue related to Fixed Payments and Higher Rates than Some Loans



The Global Personal Loans Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Unsecured Personal Loans, Secured Personal Loans, Fixed-Rate Loans, Variable-Rate Loans, Debt Consolidation Loans, Co-Sign Loans, Personal Line of Credit, Other Types of Loans), Interest Rate (10%-15%, 16%-20%, 20% or above), Loan Amount (0-5000 USD, 5000-50000 USD, 50000 USD or above), Purpose (Home Renovation, Wedding, Education, Travel, Others), Tenure (Less than 1 Year, 2-3 Year, & 4-5 Years), Source (Bank, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC))



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Personal Loans Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Personal Loans Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.

Regions Covered in the Personal Loans Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



